Sarpanch sets technical assistant on fire in Adilabad

ADILABAD: A technical assistant suffered burn injuries after a sarpanch set him ablaze after dousing him with petrol at Sanvli village of Kubheer mandal mandal in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

The victim, R Raju, was admitted to a hospital in Bhainsa and his condition is said to be stable. On Tuesday, the sarpanch, Layewar Sainath, had an argument with Raju, an MGNREGA Technical Assistant, over pending bills regarding works taken up under the MGNREGA.

Sainath had been allegedly forcing Rajuj to seek his approval for granting wages to works taken up under the NREGA for around a week. However, Raju refused to do so as it was fraudulent to sanction wages that way. A furious Sainath poured petrol on the technical assistant and set him on fire.

Some staffers who were present at spot managed to rescue Raju by putting out the flames and shifted him to a government hospital. Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar and ASI S Gangadhar visited the hospital and enquired about Raju’s condition. They said that a case has been filed and that an investigation was on into the incident.