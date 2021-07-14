STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana cabinet announces ‘recruitment calendar’ to fill vacancies in govt posts

Published: 14th July 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will announce an ‘annual recruitment calendar’ and fill government posts as per the calendar every year, announced the State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet directed the officials concerned to identify and fill government vacancies immediately. To discuss the recruitment drive, the Cabinet will continue its meeting on Wednesday too.

Secretaries of all the departments have been asked to attend Wednesday’s meeting, equipped with complete details on the vacancies.

Before the Cabinet meeting began on Tuesday, Telangana non-gazetted officers (TNGOs) and Telangana gazetted officers (TGOs) called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for the decision to fill 50,000 vacant posts in government departments. The leaders of employee unions urged Rao to take up the recruitment drive as per the new zonal system and accord priority to local youths. The Cabinet discussed these suggestions and directed the officials to prepare the list of district- wise posts.

The State Cabinet also discussed the situation pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials who toured the seven most affected districts submitted their report. The Cabinet also discussed the proposal submitted by the Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation to hike the values of government lands and enhance registration charges. But, no final decision was taken on this.

OTHER DECISIONS

  • Local students will get 50 per cent reservations in government residential schools in the respective
  • Assembly segments
  • Local MLA, ZP chairperson, municipal chairperson and MPP (Mandal Praja Parishad)will be invited to the monthly meetings of residential schools
  • Municipal officials will develop layouts in municipalities through land pooling method
  • The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore additional funds to solve drinking water issues in municipalities surrounding GHMC
  • Construction of all the Vaikuntha Dhamams to be completed in the next one month
  • Third electric line to be laid for providing street lights in all villages
