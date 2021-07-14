Telangana cabinet announces ‘recruitment calendar’ to fill vacancies in govt posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will announce an ‘annual recruitment calendar’ and fill government posts as per the calendar every year, announced the State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet directed the officials concerned to identify and fill government vacancies immediately. To discuss the recruitment drive, the Cabinet will continue its meeting on Wednesday too.

Secretaries of all the departments have been asked to attend Wednesday’s meeting, equipped with complete details on the vacancies.

Before the Cabinet meeting began on Tuesday, Telangana non-gazetted officers (TNGOs) and Telangana gazetted officers (TGOs) called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for the decision to fill 50,000 vacant posts in government departments. The leaders of employee unions urged Rao to take up the recruitment drive as per the new zonal system and accord priority to local youths. The Cabinet discussed these suggestions and directed the officials to prepare the list of district- wise posts.

The State Cabinet also discussed the situation pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials who toured the seven most affected districts submitted their report. The Cabinet also discussed the proposal submitted by the Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation to hike the values of government lands and enhance registration charges. But, no final decision was taken on this.

OTHER DECISIONS