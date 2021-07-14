STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Doctors demand protection at hospitals

Meanwhile, PG students, who have often been attacked, say a delay of 18 months for implementing the GO is not acceptable.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Medicos stage a protest, seeking an end to violence against doctors, at Osmania General Hospital on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Medicos stage a protest, seeking an end to violence against doctors, at Osmania General Hospital. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana prepares to fill vacant posts in various government departments, the demand for a dedicated police force for hospitals has risen within the medical fraternity. The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), on Tuesday, urged DGP Mahendar Reddy to recruit a dedicated Special Protection Force for various teaching hospitals in the state.

The association noted that this was necessary as per a 2019 GO, which had given sanction for creation of 164 posts under the Director-General of Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSSPF) for deployment in various government teaching hospitals/district medical units. These positions included inspectors, sub inspectors and constables to man the hospital premises from untoward activities.

“Keeping in view the Covid pandemic, the assaults on healthcare workers, and the possibility of a third wave, we request you to initiate the recruitment process at the earliest and enforce GO 103,” said the HRDA to the DGP.

Meanwhile, PG students, who have often been attacked, say a delay of 18 months for implementing the GO is not acceptable. “Except in Niloufer Hospital, no other hospital in the state has a Special Protection Force. In Gandhi Hospital, after repeated attacks, we had Hyderabad City Police on each floor from April, 2020. However, when non-Covid services opened, they restricted their presence to the Covid ward only. There are 15 emergency units in the hospital where conflict issues can occur and we need at least one police personnel there to prevent attacks,” said Dr Lohith Reddy, a final-year PG student at Gandhi Hospital.

Sputnik V reaches 50 cities in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which is conducting the rollout of Sputnik V vaccine in India via soft-launch, announced they taken the vaccine to nearly 50 cities and towns in India. The company began the exercises on May 14 from Hyderabad, after which it was extended to more places in the country. Dr Reddy’s further issued a statement that in the coming weeks, the commercial rollout will take place and the work on commercial launch towards ramp up of production have been put on hold.

Telangana adds 767 cases, 848 patients recover

Telangana reported 767 Covid cases on Tuesday. The State conducted 1.18Lakh tests to detect these. Khammam, for the second consecutive day, had more cases than GHMC limits with 84 infections as compared to 77 in GHMC. Districts like Mancherial (65), Pedappali ( 59) and Nalgonda (51) are also seeing high cases. Meanwhile, 848 individuals recovered on the same day and the active cases were at 10,064 cases. The State saw 3 new deaths taking the toll to 3,738.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp