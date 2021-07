By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao will convene a meeting with party general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

According to party general secretary and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the meeting will discuss the current political situation in the state.

The party membership drive, digitisation of membership details, extending life insurance cover to members, progress of the construction of TRS office buildings and other matters will also be discussed.