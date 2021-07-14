STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YS Sharmila to stage weekly protest ‘Nirudhyoga Dheeksha’ for unemployed youth in Telangana

Sharmila arrived at Tadipathri village in Wanaparthy Assembly constituency amidst supporters and YSR admirers on Tuesday, where she staged a one-day hunger strike at an unemployed youth's residence.

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila, president of newly launched YSRTP, said she would stage a weekly sit-in protest called ‘Nirudhyoga Dheeksha’ until the TRS-led State government filled all the job vacancies. 
The Nirudhoyga Deeksha is an extension of a protest that she had launched before the announcement of YSRTP.

Sharmila arrived at Tadipathri village in Wanaparthy Assembly constituency amidst supporters and YSR admirers on Tuesday, where she staged a one-day hunger strike at the residence of an unemployed youth Kondal, who ended his life due to lack of unemployment opportunities in the State.

Making her stand clear on unemployment, Sharmila said that the YSRTP was committed to providing jobs to all the eligible youth in Telangana. Launching a scathing attack against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Sharmila said that she would frame Kondal’s final letter and send it to Pragathi Bhavan. Sharmila said that she would stage a sit-in hunger strike every Tuesday for unemployed youth. 

