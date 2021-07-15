STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains in Telangana likely to subside from July 15: IMD

The IMD informed that the rains on July 14 were mainly on account of a low pressure existing over north coastal Andhra and adjoining areas.

Published: 15th July 2021 09:19 AM

Traffic police help pedestrians cross a road at Malakpet in Hyderabad, after heavy rains inundated various parts of the city on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, evening

Traffic police help pedestrians cross a road at Malakpet in Hyderabad, after heavy rains inundated various parts of the city on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, evening. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The southwest monsoon was vigorous over Telangana during the 24 hours between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday, with most parts of the State recording widespread rains. Telangana recorded 22.3 mm rainfall in this period as against the normal of 6.7 mm. Hajipur in Mancherial recorded the highest rainfall of 144.1 mm, whereas in GHMC limits it was  50.4 mm recorded at Ramachandrapuram. 

The rains continued across most parts of the State on Wednesday, especially in the northern and central districts. The highest rainfall recorded was 64.3 mm at Asifabad and in GHMC limits it was 59 mm at Hayathnagar, as of 10 pm on Wednesday. The heavy rains left many main roads in Hyderabad waterlogged, resulting in the slow movement of traffic and also inundation of low lying areas. 

The IMD informed that the rains on Wednesday were mainly on account of a low pressure existing over north coastal AP and adjoining areas. However, the low pressure is weakening and the rains are expected to subside from Friday onwards.While light to moderate rains will continue to occur across the State on Thursday, heavy to very heavy rains are expected at isolated places in 12 districts. The State has also been recording maximum and minimum temperatures 3-5 degree Celsius and 2-4 degree Celsius below normal respectively. The maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Wednesday was 28.8 degree Celsius. The State has, since the onset of monsoon, received 59 per cent above normal rainfall.

Hyderabad rains Hyderabad Telangana Telangana rains IMD southwest monsoon
