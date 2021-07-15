STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Cabinet doesn’t make any headway on job notifications

After the Cabinet's request furnish details of vacancies, officials informed the Cabinet that a total of 56,979 posts are lying vacant in different government departments and institutions.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as lakhs of unemployed youths eagerly waited with bated breath for the past two days, hoping for the announcement of a recruitment drive, the State Cabinet, which met for two days, took no concrete decision on issuing job notifications. Instead, it seems to be buying more time to make the decisions.

The Cabinet, which met for the second consecutive day at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, directed officials of all the departments concerned to identify district-wise and zone-wise posts in each department and furnish the sanctioned strengths and vacancies to the Cabinet sub-committee in the next five days, as the information provided by the former to the Cabinet on Wednesday was deemed incomplete. It also directed the officials to identify the vacancies created after the recent promotions given to government employees.

As directed by the Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday, Secretaries of all departments, on Wednesday, furnished information on the number of vacant posts, sanctioned posts, and the number of contract and outsourced employees in each department.

According to sources, officials informed the Cabinet that there were 44,022 vacancies in government departments and another 12,957 posts in various other institutions, adding up to a total of 56,979 vacancies. The Cabinet, after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, directed the officials to identify vacancies as per the new zonal system and the new districts.  

It noted that the bifurcation of employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was over and some Telangana-origin employees had been brought back from Andhra Pradesh. Another 200 to 300 employees would soon be brought back to the State. Identify the vacant posts after including such employees, the Cabinet directed the officials. 

The Cabinet felt that due to changes in society, there was a need to create some new type of posts and abolish redundant posts. It also asked officials to identify properties of all departments and prepare a district-wise list.

A TOTAL OF 56,979 VACANCIES

Officials informed the Cabinet that there were 44,022 vacancies in government departments and 12,957 posts in various other institutions, adding up to 56,979 vacancies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Cabinet Jobs Jobs notification
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp