Telangana Cabinet doesn’t make any headway on job notifications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as lakhs of unemployed youths eagerly waited with bated breath for the past two days, hoping for the announcement of a recruitment drive, the State Cabinet, which met for two days, took no concrete decision on issuing job notifications. Instead, it seems to be buying more time to make the decisions.

The Cabinet, which met for the second consecutive day at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, directed officials of all the departments concerned to identify district-wise and zone-wise posts in each department and furnish the sanctioned strengths and vacancies to the Cabinet sub-committee in the next five days, as the information provided by the former to the Cabinet on Wednesday was deemed incomplete. It also directed the officials to identify the vacancies created after the recent promotions given to government employees.

As directed by the Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday, Secretaries of all departments, on Wednesday, furnished information on the number of vacant posts, sanctioned posts, and the number of contract and outsourced employees in each department.

According to sources, officials informed the Cabinet that there were 44,022 vacancies in government departments and another 12,957 posts in various other institutions, adding up to a total of 56,979 vacancies. The Cabinet, after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, directed the officials to identify vacancies as per the new zonal system and the new districts.

It noted that the bifurcation of employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was over and some Telangana-origin employees had been brought back from Andhra Pradesh. Another 200 to 300 employees would soon be brought back to the State. Identify the vacant posts after including such employees, the Cabinet directed the officials.

The Cabinet felt that due to changes in society, there was a need to create some new type of posts and abolish redundant posts. It also asked officials to identify properties of all departments and prepare a district-wise list.

A TOTAL OF 56,979 VACANCIES

Officials informed the Cabinet that there were 44,022 vacancies in government departments and 12,957 posts in various other institutions, adding up to 56,979 vacancies.