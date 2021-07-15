Telangana officials lift four crest gates of Musi project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Musi reservoir, located near Kethepally in Nalgonda district, continues to receive heavy inflows, the Irrigation Department has commenced discharging the floodwater by lifting four of its crest gates. The decision to lift the crest gates was taken on Wednesday after the water level in the Musi reservoir reached 642.5 tmcft, as against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 645 tmcft, to ensure the safety of the project. Currently, the water discharge at the reservoir is 4,260 cusecs. Due to incessant rains in its upstream areas, the Musi project is receiving about 6,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the authorities are on high alert and are constantly monitoring the inflow and outflow levels to handle any potential breach like the one witnessed at the earth dam in October last year. The Nalgonda and Surypaet district authorities have requested those residing in the downstream areas to be cautious and have urged the fishermen not to enter into the waters. Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and Suryapet Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy have directed the officials to monitor the situation.