Telangana Rashtra Samiti now has 61 lakh members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The membership of the ruling TRS party touched 61 lakh, according to TRS General Secretary and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. Speaking to the media, after a meeting of party general secretaries chaired by TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, he said: “No other regional party in the country has such a large membership. Out of 61 lakh members, the details of 48 lakh members have been digitalised and the data of remaining members too would be digitalised by July 20.”

Giving the details of the meeting, he said that the members discussed several issues, including current political situation in the State, the party membership drive and digitalising the data. Rajeshwar Reddy also said that the construction of TRS district offices is nearing completion.

“The construction of district party office buildings was completed in 24 districts while 95 per cent works were completed in seven districts. These district party offices would soon be inaugurated by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.” The party would constitute village to state-level committees in next the two months, he added.