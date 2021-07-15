Telangana to update endowment lands data to prevent encroachments  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the issue of endowment lands being encroached by former Minister Eatala Rajender’s family members at Devrayanjal of Shamirpet came to light, the State Endowment Department officials have decided to revise the data of endowment lands belonging to different temples located across the State.

According to sources, after the formation of Telangana State, there has been no revision of data of temple lands. The officials have data of lands in erstwhile districts. Hundreds of acres of endowments lands have been encroached by political leaders and realtors. While the Endowment Department officials have proper data from six erstwhile districts, they have decided to revise data in four other districts.

As per the sources, the Endowment Department has more than 3,022 acres of land in Nizamabad district, 5,000 acres in Warangal, 3,000 acres in Medak, 6,000 acres in Khammam, 100 acres in Hyderabad and 5,000 acres in Mahabubnagar district. The department lands in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy are yet to be revised.

Sources said that at least 2,000 acres of endowment lands located in these four districts were encroached by political leaders and real estate businessmen over the years. Meanwhile, the officials revealed that no data was uploaded on Dharani portal as confusion prevails over ownership of these lands.