Telangana's Singur project starts receiving heavy inflows

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: As a result of heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Manjira river, the water level in the Singur project has been rising gradually over the past four to five days. While the water level in the dam was 16.5 tmcft during the last week of May, 2021, it touched 18.159 tmcft on Wednesday morning. Though the Singur project has not been receiving good inflows from its upstream areas in Bidar and Maharashtra, thanks to heavy rains in its catchment areas at Nyalkal, Zaheerabad, Manoor, Narayankhed, Nagalgidda and Kohir mandals, the Singur project is brimming with water now.

Irrigation Department SE Muralidhar said that the current inflows into the reservoir are 2,443 cusecs. Meanwhile, Nallavagu, the only medium irrigations project in the district, too has started overflowing owing to heavy rains. Officials opined that as a result, the district won’t face a drinking water shortage this year.