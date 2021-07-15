With an eye on Huzurabad, Telangana Congress names in-charges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming byelection, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday allocated responsibilities and appointed in-charges for the mandals and towns in the Huzurabad constituency. However, given the political situation particularly in view of the P Kaushik episode, the State leadership is said to be avoiding announcing candidate’s name.

The line-up includes former deputy CM Damodara Raja Narasimha as the PCC in charge for constituency. MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar will coordinate with him. Congress party functionaries in the constituency were allotted mandals and DCC Karimnagar president Dr K Satyanarayana will handle the Control Room.

Adi Srinivas, in-charge of Vemulawada Assembly, and S Srinivas, Sircilla town Congress president, were allotted Veenavaka mandal. former MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao and R Makkan Singh, in-charge of Ramagundam Assembly, are in-charge for Jammikunta mandal. Former MP Sircilla Rajaiah and Peddapalli DCC chief E Komuraiah are in- charge of Jammikunta. Former MLA T Narsa Reddy and Jagtial DCC chief A Laxmankumar are in-charge of Huzurabad. B Sriram Chakravarty, in charge of Husnabad Assembly, and J Narsinga Rao are in charge of Huzurabad town.