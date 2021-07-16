Chilkur temple, first shrine to vaccinate entire staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The authorities of famous Chilkur Balaji Temple organised a special drive to vaccinate their entire staff against Covid-19 on Thursday.

According to the temple’s Pradhan Archak CS Rangarajan, a special vaccination drive was organised in cooperation with Helping Hands Foundation to remove vaccine hesitancy among the believers, which led to the staff getting inoculated.

“All religious institutions must promote vaccination and the best way to achieve this is to get the workers vaccinated within the premises. Conducting a vaccination camp on the site has helped us vaccinate most vulnerable groups,” Rangarajan said. The temple staff comprised gaushala workers, sanitation staff and priests.