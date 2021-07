By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fuel prices saw yet another hike on Thursday, cutting a steep hole in citizen’s pockets.

While the price of petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 mark in the State and is now at Rs 105.52 per litre, diesel is also inching closer to the mark at Rs 97.96 per litre.

Petrol prices have been witnessing a continuous increase in the State since May 4, leaving citizens miffed.

They fear that just like petrol, diesel will also soon touch the Rs 100 per litre mark in the city