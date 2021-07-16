Doctors back plastic surgery for black fungus patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling plastic surgery a poor man’s speciality, doctors at ESIC Hospital in Sanath Nagar from the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery stressed on demystifying the stereotype around the same as merely a cosmetic procedure, in light of the rising Mucormycosis cases. The department held a public awareness programme on the occasion of ‘World Plastic Surgery Day’ on Thursday.

The doctors said the hospital was currently scheduled to undertake 15 reconstructive plastic surgeries in the coming weeks for patients who had been affected from black fungus. “We need at least 8-12 weeks of anti-fungal treatment before taking up reconstruction. So we have nearly 15 patients who are in the recovery stage, after which the surgeries will be undertaken based on their health,” said Dr B Mani Kumar, HOD, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The doctors note that the public must be sensitised on the same as there is stigma and fear in undertaking black fungus debridement operations fearing disfigurement.

“Plastic surgery is the one specialisation which actually helps give a new lease of life to the poor as it helps in reconstruction of various body tissues which are affected due to diseases which tend to affect the poor more. These could be cancers, tumours, burns etc. Contrary to popular belief that plastic surgery is for the rich and for cosmetic reasons, this also is a major part of it,” added Dr Mani.“We are a team of five doctors who have undertaken major surgeries. These include reconstruction of removed parts in cancer patients, reconstruction of limbs, jaws and reattachment of body parts,” Dr Mani said.