Eatala set to begin 350 km padayatra from July 19

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The route for former health minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender’s padayatra was released here on Thursday.

The beginning date of the padayatra was once again postponed to July 19. Rajender was supposed to begin the padayatra earlier this week, but due his Delhi tour, it was postponed to Friday. It has once again been postponed, to Monday, due to heavy rain in many districts.

He is going to start from Batturonipalli in Kamalapur mandal of Warangal Urban district on Monday. One of Rajender’s close associates said the padayatra will go on for about 22 days and 350 km will be covered as part of it.

He will visit 125 villages in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. During the padayatra, he will stay in the villages itself during nights.