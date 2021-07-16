STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR to take call on legal recourse regarding gazette notifications on Krishna, Godavari boards' jurisdiction

The KRMB, once again, directed the TS Genco to stop hydel power generation at its projects on Thursday.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the backdrop of the Centre issuing two Gazette notifications on the jurisdictions of the KRMB and the GRMB on Friday, a top official from the Telangana Irrigation Department said, “The Central government has the right to notify their jurisdictions. But Telangana’s stance has not changed.”

When Express asked the official if the State would take a legal recourse against the Centre’s decision, the official said, “The future course of action will be decided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He will take a call once the Centre issues the Gazette notifications.”

Stop hydel power generation: KRMB to TS

The KRMB, once again, directed the TS Genco to stop hydel power generation at its projects on Thursday.

“The authorities are once again requested to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam Left Power House, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and Pulichintala Project as it is agreed that the quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs,” the Board member (Power) B Muanthang said in the letter to TS Genco Director (Hydel).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR KRMB GRMB
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp