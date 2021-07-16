KCR to take call on legal recourse regarding gazette notifications on Krishna, Godavari boards' jurisdiction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the backdrop of the Centre issuing two Gazette notifications on the jurisdictions of the KRMB and the GRMB on Friday, a top official from the Telangana Irrigation Department said, “The Central government has the right to notify their jurisdictions. But Telangana’s stance has not changed.”

When Express asked the official if the State would take a legal recourse against the Centre’s decision, the official said, “The future course of action will be decided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He will take a call once the Centre issues the Gazette notifications.”

Stop hydel power generation: KRMB to TS

The KRMB, once again, directed the TS Genco to stop hydel power generation at its projects on Thursday.

“The authorities are once again requested to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam Left Power House, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and Pulichintala Project as it is agreed that the quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs,” the Board member (Power) B Muanthang said in the letter to TS Genco Director (Hydel).