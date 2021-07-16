STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kokapet land auction fetches Telangana a whopping Rs 2,000 crore

Many developers and builders took part in the e-auction to lay their hands on the parcels of the land, which are expected to bring them big returns.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:24 AM

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped Telangana government has hit the jackpot. The mega e-auction of prime lands at Kokapet in Hyderabad held on Thursday fetched Telangana a record Rs 2,000 crore.

The successful auction indicated that Covid-19 had not deterred bidders, who came forward to bag the seven plots in the ‘Neopolis’ layout and another in the ‘Golden Mile’ layout.

Hyderabad: Kokapet lands going once, twice...sold!

The response from the market is also an affirmation that Hyderabad is one of the most happening cities in the country and a choice for investments, particularly for the real estate sector. “The investors have reposed faith yet again in governance led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Hyderabad and Telangana are clearly number one choice and destination for investors [sic],” MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted.

