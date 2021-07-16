KTR shoots off another letter to Centre on road closures in SCB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After multiple complaints of road closures in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area causing hardships to residents, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, in a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requested for necessary instructions to be given to the Local Military Authorities (LMA) for exercising restraint in unauthorised blockage of roads.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Rama Rao wrote that the LMA was unilaterally and arbitrarily taking decisions to close public roads without following the due process as provided under Section 258 of the Cantonment Act, 2006.

He stated that the closure of AOC (Army Ordinance Corps) roads by the LMA was daily affecting millions of citizens dwelling in north and north-eastern parts of Hyderabad.