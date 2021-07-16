NGO in Telangana rescues 4,793 reptiles in six months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Friends of Snakes Society (FSS) has rescued 4,793 snakes from different parts of the State in just the last six months and a majority of them are from GHMC limits.

The FSS was active even during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Between March and May, FSS rescued as many as 2,511 snakes.

This data was shared by FSS on Thursday, a day before World Snakes Day observed on July 16. FSS general secretary Avinash Visvanathan said, “The society receives over 100 calls on its helpline every day, requesting removal of snakes that enter residences or office spaces. With the help of over 150 volunteers, the organisation rescues the animals and relocates them to forest areas, with the help of the Forest Department.”

Visvanathan said people should take precautions to avoid snake bites during the monsoon, when burrows and crevices in the ground get flooded, forcing snakes to search for higher and drier hideouts, resulting in an increased frequency of snake encounters in the season.