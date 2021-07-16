STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh fight over minor irrigation projects

The Andhra Pradesh government has written a letter to the Krishna Board alleging that Telangana had utilised Krishna river water through minor irrigation projects far more than permissible.

Krishna River representational image

Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The war that has raged over Krishna river waters at Srisailam right bank has now reached the bunds of minor irrigation tanks. The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) asked the Telangana Irrigation officials to send their comments on a recent letter written by Andhra Pradesh, claiming that Telangana was constructing several minor irrigation projects without any approval or clearances.

In its letter, the Andhra Pradesh government mentioned that Telangana had utilised more than 175.54 tmcft as against the allocated share of 89.15 tmcft under minor irrigation schemes and requested the KRMB to stop Telangana from withdrawing water. While confirming that they have received a letter from KRMB, sources in the Telangana Irrigation Department said that they would soon send a reply to the Board. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Suryapet on Thursday, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy held the Andhra Pradesh government responsible for water disputes between the two states.

He averred that there was no problem for Telangana even if Andhra Pradesh knocked the doors of the Supreme Court on the Krishna river waters issue. Saguneeti Viniyogadarula Sanghala Samakhya Andhra Pradesh president Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao and others met KRMB chairman MP Singh with a request to stop the construction of unauthorised projects taken up by Telangana.

They urged the KRMB to take over the operation/jurisdiction of common reservoirs of both the states and to post CISF personnel at these reservoirs to ensure effective operations in order to protect the farmers in the lower riparian State of Andhra Pradesh. They informed the KRMB chairman that Telangana was generating power from Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects without raising any indent before the Board, although there was no irrigation requirement under NSP and Krishna Delta System.

