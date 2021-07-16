SBI guard who shot attender held, says he acted in anger

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sardar Khan, the security guard at State Bank of India’ Gunfoundry branch, was arrested on Wednesday for shooting at his colleague Surender.

Sardar Khan confessed on Thursday to having fired his gun at Surender since he was fed up with the latter’s taunts, even though he was acquainted with the victim for eight years.

Surender is an attender at the SBI. Humiliated that Surender repeatedly made fun of him and that his family was also aware of this, Sardar Khan shot him with his duty gun. The bullets hit Surender in the ribs but he is out of danger, say police. Meanwhile, Sardar Khan will be produced in court.