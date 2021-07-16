STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Setback for Telangana: Gazette notification on KRMB, GRMB jurisdiction today

The Telangana government wanted the Centre to determine its fair share in the Krishna waters before bringing the projects under the control of Boards.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major blow to Telangana, the Central government has decided to issue two Gazette notifications on Friday, establishing the jurisdictions of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) as well as the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of the projects in their respective river basins.

While the Andhra Pradesh government has been demanding that the projects be brought under the Boards’ jurisdiction right from the start, Telangana was always opposed to the idea.

ALSO READ | All irrigation projects in Telangana, Andhra to be under control of Krishna, Godavari boards: Centre

The Telangana government wanted the Centre to determine its fair share in the Krishna waters before bringing the projects under the control of Boards.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had reiterated the State’s stance in the Apex Council meeting held on October 6, 2020.

According to a communication from the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Thursday, “...the GoI is issuing two Gazette notifications for the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB for administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of the projects in Krishna and Godavari basins, respectively, in AP and TS”. The notification will be issued in Delhi at 1.45 pm on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRMB GRMB Telangana
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp