Setback for Telangana: Gazette notification on KRMB, GRMB jurisdiction today

HYDERABAD: In a major blow to Telangana, the Central government has decided to issue two Gazette notifications on Friday, establishing the jurisdictions of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) as well as the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of the projects in their respective river basins.

While the Andhra Pradesh government has been demanding that the projects be brought under the Boards’ jurisdiction right from the start, Telangana was always opposed to the idea.

The Telangana government wanted the Centre to determine its fair share in the Krishna waters before bringing the projects under the control of Boards.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had reiterated the State’s stance in the Apex Council meeting held on October 6, 2020.

According to a communication from the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Thursday, “...the GoI is issuing two Gazette notifications for the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB for administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of the projects in Krishna and Godavari basins, respectively, in AP and TS”. The notification will be issued in Delhi at 1.45 pm on Friday.