Telangana: 17-year-old booked for attempting to assault girl

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A 17-year-old boy was arrested on the charge of attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl at Bandarupally village, on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, parents of both the survivor and the accused work at the same brick kiln.

On Thursday morning, when the girl was alone at her home, the boy came over and attempted to sexually assault her.

When her parents returned after work, the girl told them about the incident. Based of their plaint, the police have registered a case under POCSO Act.