Telangana: Congress demands ouster of three ministers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over the ‘deteriorating standards’ of Ministers regarding their conduct in public life, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded the immediate ouster of Ministers including Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Gangula Kamalakar from the Cabinet.

While Dayakar Rao was recently caught on camera for his alleged ‘sexually abusive behaviour’ against a female MPDO, Talasani and Kamalakar were caught on video allegedly sharing gutkha, which is banned in the State.

Referring to the videos, Sravan said, “How can such morally inept and bad-mannered politicians have a place in the Cabinet of Telangana state. What’s more disgusting is, these two politicians have consumed gutkha in the presence of V Srinivas Goud, who is the Minister of Prohibition, Excise and Youth Services.”

Sravan added that Kamalakar, Dayakar Rao and Talasani should not just be removed from the Cabinet but should also be booked by Telangana police under relevant Sections.