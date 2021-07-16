Telangana starts interviews for Rs 1,000-crore Kitex unit

KOCHI: A week after signing an agreement with Kitex group for setting up a Rs 1,000-crore apparel unit at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, the Telangana government started the process for recruitment of skilled workers for the project. Hundreds of skilled workers attended the interview held at Geesukonda in Warangal district on Thursday. The Kitex unit will need 4,000 skilled workers for the project.
