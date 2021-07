By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state will get Rs 2,155.25 crore GST compensation, as the Ministry of Finance on Thursday released Rs 75,000 crore to the states and UTs with Legislature under the back-to-back loan facility in lieu of GST Compensation.

This release is in addition to normal GST compensation being released every two months out of actual cess collection. Out of the total amount of Rs 2,155 crore, the State will get Rs 1,968.46 crore under five year tenor and Rs 186.79 crore under two-year tenor.