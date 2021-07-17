Cattle trafficking: NGO calls Telangana a ‘black spot’ on India’s map

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gau Gyan Foundation, an NGO established in 2012 with the sole objective to save and protect the cow and its progeny, alleged that Telangana has become a ‘black spot’ on India’s map with its rampant illegal cattle trafficking.

The NGO said that illegal traders were using vehicles without permits for transporting cattle and were also not paying taxes to the government.

Speaking at a press conference, Gau Gyan Foundation volunteers Harish Kakarla and Nitesh Vijaywargi said, “The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, in a meeting with illegal traffickers and the meat mafia, said that cows and calves were not allowed to be brought to the city, with the exception of bulls. However, as per cattle slaughter law, killing bulls are illegal if they do not have a certificate from a competent authority.”

Stating that cattle were being stuffed in vehicles in an inhuman manner, they argued that according to Islam, if animals have been subjected to cruelty in their breeding, transport, slaughter, or in their general welfare, meat from them is considered to be impure and unlawful to eat (Haram). They said that they would approach the Supreme Court to stop cow trafficking.