COVID positivity rate falls in Telangana's Khammam, but fresh cases continue to rise

Within the last seven days, Khammam has reported 490 cases.

HYDERABAD: After nearly a week of consistently reporting a high Test Positivity Rate (TPR), Khammam district now has a TPR below 10 per cent. On Friday, the district did not feature in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MOHFW) list of districts with high TPR. However, even though the TPR is falling, the cases in Khammam are continuing to rise.

Within the last seven days, Khammam has reported 490 cases. In the same time frame, daily vaccination numbers plummeted to just 3,000-5,000 vaccinations per day as compared to June-end, where the number of vaccinations were nearly 8,000 per day.

A similar situation is being seen in Nalgonda and Pedapalli, which are seeing an upward trend in cases. Nalgonda recorded a weekly caseload of 286 and Pedapalli 274.  In the same week, the daily vaccination fell to just 4,000-5,000 in Nalgonda and 3,000-2,000 a day in Pedapalli.  

715 FRESH COVID-19 CASES, 4 DEATHS IN TS
Telangana reported 715 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 6,35,320 and toll to 3,751. On the same day, 748 individuals recovered from the virus, taking the total number of active cases to 10,028. The highest number of cases were reported from the GHMC limits with 76, followed by Khammam with 68, Nalgonda with 54 and Pedapalli with 41

