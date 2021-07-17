Godavari water level rises rapidly

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ ADILABAD: As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Telangana, the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam is rising rapidly. On Friday evening, the flood level in Godavari at the temple town was 20.7 feet. Meanwhile, the officials concerned said that the water level is likely to rise further owing to heavy inflows from the river’s upper catchment area.

In light of this situation, the authorities have already alerted those living in low-lying areas and have also requested fishermen not to venture into the river. Government officials have also erected sign boards near bathing ghats at various places. The first warning would be issued once the water level crosses the 43-feet mark. While 48 feet is the second warning level, the officials will sound the third warning once it crosses 53 feet in the temple town. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department officials have already deployed expert swimmers for rescue operations.

Devotees who arrive at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple have also been advised not to venture into the river in spate. Keeping in mind the experiences from last year, the officials have already set up rehabilitation centres in all mandals. As a precautionary measure, they have also stocked up on essential commodities for three months at all mandal headquarters. District Collector Durishetty Anudeep is constantly monitoring the flood situation.

Several villages cut off

Many villages in Kumrambheem-Asifabad have been cut off from other parts of the region, after incessant downpour lashed the district on Friday. Meanwhile, a tractor was swept away in the local river at Jainoor mandal. The incident happened while the driver of the vehicle was trying to cross the river in spate.According to official sources, the inflow into Kadam project was 2,783 cusecs on Friday, as a result of which the authorities opened one of its gates to release water at a rate of 5,892 cusecs. In the meantime, the inflow and outflow at Yellampalli project was 32,736 cusecs. The dam currently has 19.453 tmcft water as against its FRL of 20.175 tmcft.