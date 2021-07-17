STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Godavari water level rises rapidly

20.7 feet is the current water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam. The first warning will be 
issued once the water level crosses the 43-feet mark

Published: 17th July 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari flood water at Bhadrachalam town on Thursday

Godavari flood water at Bhadrachalam town on Thursday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ ADILABAD: As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Telangana, the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam is rising rapidly. On Friday evening, the flood level in Godavari at the temple town was 20.7 feet. Meanwhile, the officials concerned said that the water level is likely to rise further owing to heavy inflows from the river’s upper catchment area. 

In light of this situation, the authorities have already alerted those living in low-lying areas and have also requested fishermen not to venture into the river. Government officials have also erected sign boards near bathing ghats at various places. The first warning would be issued once the water level crosses the 43-feet mark. While 48 feet is the second warning level, the officials will sound the third warning once it crosses 53 feet in the temple town. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department officials have already deployed expert swimmers for rescue operations.

Devotees who arrive at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple have also been advised not to venture into the river in spate. Keeping in mind the experiences from last year, the officials have already set up rehabilitation centres in all mandals. As a precautionary measure, they have also stocked up on essential commodities for three months at all mandal headquarters. District Collector Durishetty Anudeep is constantly monitoring the flood situation.

Several villages cut off

Many villages in Kumrambheem-Asifabad have been cut off from other parts of the region, after incessant downpour lashed the district on Friday. Meanwhile, a tractor was swept away in the local river at Jainoor mandal. The incident happened while the driver of the vehicle was trying to cross the river in spate.According to official sources, the inflow into Kadam project was 2,783 cusecs on Friday, as a result of which the authorities opened one of its gates to release water at a rate of 5,892 cusecs. In the meantime, the inflow and outflow at Yellampalli project was 32,736 cusecs. The dam currently has 19.453 tmcft water as against its FRL of 20.175 tmcft. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari Telangana
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp