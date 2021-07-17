STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMD predicts heavy rainfall for two days across Telangana

The IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places across the state.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the coming days in isolated places across Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the coming days in isolated places across Telangana. (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After witnessing heavy rains over the past couple of days, Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana experienced a calm weather on Friday as only a few places recorded light to moderate rains.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur on Saturday and Sunday in Hyderabad and some other districts, including Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Malkajigiri, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Gadwal. 

The IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places across the State. It also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 21. Telangana received 64 per cent above normal rainfall since the start of monsoon season on June 1 as the it recorded rainfall of 387.7 mm against the normal value of 236.5 mm.

