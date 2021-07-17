STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR letting Jagan Mohan Reddy exploit people of Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

He said that both CMs were working for commissions.  

Published: 17th July 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were misleading the people of both Telugu States over the Krishna and Godavari water issue. He said that both CMs were working for commissions.  

Speaking to mediapersons at Vemulawada on Friday, he said that KCR should express his opinion about the  Krishna water issue with clarity. He alleged that both CMs were colluding together to gain more commissions and that KCR was neglecting the State by letting Jagan exploit  the situation. “I welcome the Ministry of Jal Shakti decision over the Godavari and Krishna water issues and the two gazette notifications,” said Sanjay Kumar.

He reminded the Chief Minister that it was he who had agreed in June, 2015 to take 299 tmc of water for Telangana and give 512 tmc to Andhra Pradesh. “Why did the CM agree for only 299 tmc of water? Krishna water flows through 68 per cent of Telangana. It should have been 575 tmc for Telangana. KCR has to publicly clarify why he agrred to such a demand,” said Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP leader questioned why the CM had written a letter to the Central government later and filed a petition at the Supreme Court on the issue. He also questioned why KCR skipped /postponed the Apex Council meetings. “I am not opposing the setting up of projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers. Follow the Union government’s directions for permissions first,” said Sanjay Kumar. The BJP will fight until justice is served for Telagana, he added.

