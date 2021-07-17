STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land auction sum to be spent on the poor: KCR

CM says Ramana’s entry will benefit weavers’ community as they don’t have enough political representation

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomes L Ramana into the TRS party at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the money generated through the auction of lands would be spent on the welfare of the poor.

“We are auctioning small pieces of lands that are fetching huge revenues. The government received Rs 2,000 crore when it auctioned 45 acres of land. Today, another 15 acres have been put to auction. Telangana is a like piece of gold (bangaru tunaka),” said Rao while addressing a meeting after admitting L Ramana, former State president of the TDP, into the TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

He said that the money generated through the auctioning of lands would be spent on weavers and the poor. “The TRS has no MLAs from the weavers’ community. Ramana’s entry will benefit the party and also help the weavers’ community,” said the CM. He said that small pieces of lands were being auctioned to prevent them from being encroached. 

“I have no other desires at this age except to see the development of the State. As long as the people support me, no one can change my line. I will continue to work for the welfare the State,” he added. 

He said that the State had been witnessing rapid strides of progress and developmental activities such as extending life insurance cover to weavers would continue.

“Paddy’s contribution to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at the time of the formation of Telangana was Rs 12,000 crore. Now, it is contributing to more than Rs 51,000 crore,” he said. The CM also recalled that a major company had recently announced that it would invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

