Now, MoEF says relocation of two Kawal villages underway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Regional Office of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests released a corrigendum on Friday, correcting the minutes of the 48th Regional Empowered Committee of the MoEF, mentioning that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Telangana informed the REC that the relocation of two villages from inside the Kawal Tiger Reserve to other locations is under process.

The previous minutes of the meeting had wrongly mentioned that the Telangana PCCF informed the REC that the relocation had already been done. This was reported in these columns, pointing out that the relocation is yet to be completed, following which the Telangana Forest Department informed MoEF’s regional office about the mistake.

The corrected minutes of meeting says, “The PCCF, Telangana informed to the committee that the relocation of two hamlets from the tiger reserve to other places is in process.” It further said that the REC praised the State government for initiating the relocation process and advised for the relocation of other villages from the tiger reserve.