STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh should get irrigation projects approved in 6 months: MoJS

Awasthi said that the projects which were not approved were also included in Schedule-I and that the States must get approval for the same within six months.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao releasing the Godavari waters (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Jal Shakti Ministry joint secretary Sanjay Awasthi explained the salient features of the gazette notification issued on Friday, establishing the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB.

He said that the decision to bring projects under the jurisdiction of the Boards was taken as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and after a discussion in the second Apex Council meeting. Awasthi said that the projects which were not approved were also included in Schedule-I and that the States must get approval for the same within six months.

“Both the State governments shall stop all the ongoing works on unapproved projects as on the date of publication of this notification until the said projects are approved as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and in accordance with the decisions taken in the second meeting of the Apex Council. If approvals are not obtained within six months, full or partial operation if any of the said ongoing unapproved projects shall cease to operate”, the notification said. The CISF security will be provided for the projects that are under the control of the Boards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRMB GRMB Telangnaa
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp