Telangana, Andhra Pradesh should get irrigation projects approved in 6 months: MoJS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Jal Shakti Ministry joint secretary Sanjay Awasthi explained the salient features of the gazette notification issued on Friday, establishing the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB.

He said that the decision to bring projects under the jurisdiction of the Boards was taken as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and after a discussion in the second Apex Council meeting. Awasthi said that the projects which were not approved were also included in Schedule-I and that the States must get approval for the same within six months.

“Both the State governments shall stop all the ongoing works on unapproved projects as on the date of publication of this notification until the said projects are approved as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and in accordance with the decisions taken in the second meeting of the Apex Council. If approvals are not obtained within six months, full or partial operation if any of the said ongoing unapproved projects shall cease to operate”, the notification said. The CISF security will be provided for the projects that are under the control of the Boards.