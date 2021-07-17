STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana mulls legal recourse to get Centre’s move on irrigation projects' jurdisdiction reversed

According to the release, the CM asked the MPs to put up a good fight against the Centre to claim the State’s rightful share in Krishna river waters.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incensed by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s sudden publication of a Gazette notification, which brings all the irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the control of the river management boards, the State government is contemplating a legal recourse to get the Centre’s decision reversed.

Though there has been no immediate official reaction from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the Gazette notification, he had a lengthy discussion on the matter with MPs, officials and legal experts. According to sources, Telangana Advocate General explained the contents and the legal aspects of the notification to the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Irrigation Department officials were also present at the meeting.

ALSO READ | Now, KRMB & GRMB to call the shots on irrigation projects

“The Chief Minister has decided to conduct a detailed meeting with the Irrigation Department officials either on Saturday or Sunday. The strategy of the government will be finalised then,” a TRS MP told Express. Sources hinted that the government would most likely file a case in the Supreme Court against the Gazette notification. 

CM addresses TRSPP meet
The Chief Minister also addressed the TRS Parliamentary Party (TRSPP) meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, wherein he discussed the Gazette notification with the MPs and officials. Later, the CMO issued an official release on the meeting, but it had no mention of the Jal Shakti Ministry’s notification.

According to the release, the CM asked the MPs to put up a good fight against the Centre to claim the State’s rightful share in Krishna river waters. He asked them to raise the matter in both Houses of Parliament. “Injustice shall not be meted out to Telangana in river water sharing,” Rao told the MPs. 
He also directed them to meet the Union Ministers concerned and submit memorandums to them on the State’s concerns, during the Parliament session. 

KCR ASKS MPS TO FIGHT TOOTH AND NAIL
During the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting, CM KCR asked the MPs to put up a good fight against the Centre to claim the State’s rightful share in Krishna river waters

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana KRMB GRMB
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp