Warangal Collector suspends pink party Sarpanch

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Peddakodepaka TRS Sarpanch Abbu Prakash Reddy was suspended by Warangal (Rural) Collector M Haritha, on Friday.

It may be recalled that miffed over not receiving a piece of land for a 33/11 kV substation, the sarpanch and several other public representatives, had boycotted the Palle Pragathi grama sabha on its first day (July 1) .

They had also claimed that the Collector has been negligent in allocating the land. He has been suspended for six months under Section 37(5) of the Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

The Additional Collector had previously carried out an inquiry and also issued showcause notice to the sarpanch. Not satisfied with the sarpanch’s reply, the administration issued suspension orders.