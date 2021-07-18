Chief Secretary helps CM with shady deals: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that State’s top bureaucrat, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, has been helping out Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family with all their “shady deals”, including the latest land auctions at Kokapet, TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, July 17, 2021, demanded that Union government file cases against the Chief Secretary in courts so that a more eligible official can replace him.

According to Revanth, Somesh Kumar superseded other officials despite the fact that he was absent for eight years, working for private organisations. “There is no provision for someone to continue as a government official beyond five years. But in his case, he not only was given his job back, but went on to become Chief Secretary. Scores of PILs and over 200 cases of contempt are pending against him in the High Court. These cases are being delayed only because State government is delaying the filing of counter affidavits. And now, it appears that even his file is missing from the Court,” Revanth claimed.