STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Chief Secretary helps CM with shady deals: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

According to Revanth, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar superseded other officials despite the fact that he was absent for eight years, working for private organisations. 

Published: 18th July 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that the Chief Secretary assisted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with shady deals.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that the Chief Secretary assisted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with shady deals. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that State’s top bureaucrat, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, has been helping out Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family with all their “shady deals”, including the latest land auctions at Kokapet, TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, July 17, 2021, demanded that Union government file cases against the Chief Secretary in courts so that a more eligible official can replace him.  

According to Revanth, Somesh Kumar superseded other officials despite the fact that he was absent for eight years, working for private organisations. “There is no provision for someone to continue as a government official beyond five years. But in his case, he not only was given his job back, but went on to become Chief Secretary. Scores of PILs and over 200 cases of contempt are pending against him in the High Court. These cases are being delayed only because State government is delaying the filing of counter affidavits. And now, it appears that even his file is missing from the Court,” Revanth claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress A Revanth Reddy TPCC A Revanth Reddy Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Kokapet land auction Telangana Khanamet land auction Telangana
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp