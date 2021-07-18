STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former Telangana Congress leader P Kaushik Reddy likely to join TRS on July 21

The TRS and the BJP are head-to-head in their Huzurabad campaigning, but the Congress is catching up, given the recent change in its leadership.

Published: 18th July 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress leader P Kaushik Reddy is expected to join TRS on July 21.

Telangana Congress leader P Kaushik Reddy is expected to join TRS on July 21. (Photo| Twitter/ @KaushikReddyP9)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: At a time when all the major political parties are taking their Huzurabad bypoll campaigns up a notch, Padi Kaushik Reddy, who had quit the Congress party in the recent past, is mulling an entry into the TRS. The leader is expected to join the party on July 21. 

The constituency is witnessing a drastic change in its political landscape. The TRS and the BJP are head-to-head in terms of campaigning, but the Congress is catching up, all thanks to the recent change in its leadership. DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana told Express that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy would tour the Huzurabad Assembly constituency very soon.

ALSO READ: Telangana Congress leader P Kaushik Reddy quits party after audio leak

Eatala all praise for Modi
A BJP district executive body meeting was convened at Challur village in Veenavanka mandal and it saw the participation of former Minister Eatala Rajender. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting, he said, “The Modi government is upholding social justice. About 27 OBCs were inducted into the recently shuffled Union Cabinet. The State government is doing no such thing.” Rajender’s wife Jamuna conducted a door-to-door campaign in Huzurabad on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padi Kaushik Reddy Congress Padi Kaushik Reddy TRS Huzurabad bypoll Telangana Karimnagar Telangana Eatala Rajender
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp