Former Telangana Congress leader P Kaushik Reddy likely to join TRS on July 21

KARIMNAGAR: At a time when all the major political parties are taking their Huzurabad bypoll campaigns up a notch, Padi Kaushik Reddy, who had quit the Congress party in the recent past, is mulling an entry into the TRS. The leader is expected to join the party on July 21.

The constituency is witnessing a drastic change in its political landscape. The TRS and the BJP are head-to-head in terms of campaigning, but the Congress is catching up, all thanks to the recent change in its leadership. DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana told Express that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy would tour the Huzurabad Assembly constituency very soon.

Eatala all praise for Modi

A BJP district executive body meeting was convened at Challur village in Veenavanka mandal and it saw the participation of former Minister Eatala Rajender. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting, he said, “The Modi government is upholding social justice. About 27 OBCs were inducted into the recently shuffled Union Cabinet. The State government is doing no such thing.” Rajender’s wife Jamuna conducted a door-to-door campaign in Huzurabad on Saturday, July 17, 2021.