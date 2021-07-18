STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kokapet plots went to CM's "benamis": Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy asked the Telangana government to re-auction lands transparently and threatened to push for a CBI inquiry if demand isn’t met.

Published: 18th July 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging a massive scam to the tune of `1,000 in the Kokapet land auction, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy demanded that the State government re-auction these lands under the ‘Swiss Challenge’ to ensure that Telangana could generate good revenue through a more transparent method. He warned that the Congress would inform the Centre and push for a CBI inquiry if the State failed to meet its demand.

In his first major allegation against the TRS after taking charge as the TPCC chief, Revanth said, “Contrary to the claims that international players were involved in the bidding, all those who bagged these land parcels were either benamis of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or those who have close links with him. Apart from Rameswar Rao’s My Home Group, it was Siddipet Collector, who largely benefited from this auction. In fact, the same Siddipet Collector, whose gesture of prostrating before KCR invited strong criticism, had threatened national companies and discouraged them against the bidding, citing GO 111.” 

The Malkajgiri MP said that this was nothing short of a land scam, due to which the State exchequer was staring at a loss of `1000 crore, as the bidders had quoted less than market value. “The Congress party demands that all those lands which were auctioned for less than `60 crore per acre be re-auctioned through the ‘Swiss Challenge’. If the State government fails to undertake this in a transparent way, I shall highlight this issue in the upcoming Parliamentary sessions” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kokapet land auction Khanamet land auction TPCC A Revanth Reddy land auction Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp