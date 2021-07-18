Kokapet plots went to CM's "benamis": Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging a massive scam to the tune of `1,000 in the Kokapet land auction, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy demanded that the State government re-auction these lands under the ‘Swiss Challenge’ to ensure that Telangana could generate good revenue through a more transparent method. He warned that the Congress would inform the Centre and push for a CBI inquiry if the State failed to meet its demand.

In his first major allegation against the TRS after taking charge as the TPCC chief, Revanth said, “Contrary to the claims that international players were involved in the bidding, all those who bagged these land parcels were either benamis of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or those who have close links with him. Apart from Rameswar Rao’s My Home Group, it was Siddipet Collector, who largely benefited from this auction. In fact, the same Siddipet Collector, whose gesture of prostrating before KCR invited strong criticism, had threatened national companies and discouraged them against the bidding, citing GO 111.”

The Malkajgiri MP said that this was nothing short of a land scam, due to which the State exchequer was staring at a loss of `1000 crore, as the bidders had quoted less than market value. “The Congress party demands that all those lands which were auctioned for less than `60 crore per acre be re-auctioned through the ‘Swiss Challenge’. If the State government fails to undertake this in a transparent way, I shall highlight this issue in the upcoming Parliamentary sessions” he added.