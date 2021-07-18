Rape, murder of Telangana teen: Action taken against Kethepalli Sub-Inspector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ramakrishna, the sub-inspector of Kethepalli police station in Nalgonda district, has been attached to the SP’s office, in connection with the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl at Koppolu village on July 13. The case has been assigned to Satish Chodagiri, SP, District Training Centre in Nalgonda, for further investigation.

“The case would be investigated from all angles to uncover the facts and take strict action against those involved in the offence. An SP rank officer has been entrusted with the case to ensure a fair probe,” said AV Ranganath, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nalgonda.

Though two persons have already been arrested in connection with this case, there were allegations that Ramakrishna had been negligent in the investigation and that he was protecting the involved persons. It is learnt the victim was lured on the pretext of love.