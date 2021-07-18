STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rape, murder of Telangana teen: Action taken against Kethepalli Sub-Inspector

There were allegations that Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna had been negligent in the investigation and that he was protecting the involved persons.

Published: 18th July 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

It is learnt the victim was lured on the pretext of love.

It is learnt the victim was lured on the pretext of love. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ramakrishna, the sub-inspector of Kethepalli police station in Nalgonda district, has been attached to the SP’s office, in connection with the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl at Koppolu village on July 13. The case has been assigned to Satish Chodagiri, SP, District Training Centre in Nalgonda, for further investigation.

“The case would be investigated from all angles to uncover the facts and take strict action against those involved in the offence. An SP rank officer has been entrusted with the case to ensure a fair probe,” said AV Ranganath, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nalgonda.

Though two persons have already been arrested in connection with this case, there were allegations that Ramakrishna had been negligent in the investigation and that he was protecting the involved persons. It is learnt the victim was lured on the pretext of love.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana teen rape Kethepalli sub inspector rape Nalgonda Telangana Satish Chodagiri Nalgonda Superintendent of Police
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp