Telangana BJP welcome gazette notification on jurisdiction of river management boards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP vice-president DK Aruna, and former MP AP Jithender Reddy on Saturday, July 17, 2021 welcomed the gazette notification which notifies the jurisdiction of Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards (KRMB and GRMB).

The Centre’s move would render justice to Telangana, they said. In a statement, the BJP leaders said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had betrayed the people of southern Telangana by hatching a plot with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The KRMB would stop the “illegal” construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project and Pothireddypadu Head Regulator by the Andhra Pradesh, Aruna and Jithender said. They exuded confidence that KRMB would ensure the Telangana’s legitimate share in Krishna waters.