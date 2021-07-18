STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress forms fact-finding committee

In the party committee meeting, it was decided that the party would launch a legal battle against the defected MLAs who contested on Congress tickets, but later joined the TRS.

Published: 18th July 2021 01:38 PM

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Saturday, July 17, 2021, constituted a ‘fact-finding’ committee on the alleged ‘land auction scam’ and resolved to strengthen their case against the State government.

During the core committee meeting of the newly appointed party functionaries chaired by A Revanth Reddy, it was decided that the party would launch a legal battle against the defected MLAs who contested on Congress tickets, but later joined the TRS.

Briefing the media, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and its convenor Syed Azmatullah Hussaini said that scores of turncoats were waiting to return to Congress

