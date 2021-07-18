STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government gives nod to reopen movie theaters from July 18

Theatre and multiplexes in Telangana will be allowed to function with full occupancy post their July 18 reopening.

Most Telangana theatres are likely to reopen with new releases only on July 23.

Most Telangana theatres are likely to reopen with new releases only on July 23. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All theatres and multiplexes in Telangana will reopen on Sunday, July 18, 2021, and will be allowed to function with full occupancy. The decision was taken on Saturday after members of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) met Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. However, most theatres are likely to reopen with new releases only on July 23.

The TFCC members submitted a representation to the Minister in which they demanded that the Telangana government must exempt them from paying property tax for the period covering the last one-and-a-half years, allow single-screen theatres to collect parking fees and screen more than four shows in a day, exempt them from paying State GST and reduce the charges levied on the permissions given for film shooting, in view of the financial losses faced by them due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

They also urged the government to release GOs for their previous demands, to which the State government had agreed. Yadav assured the TFCC members that he would bring all their demands to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Comments

