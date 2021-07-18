STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court stays auction of 3-acre Khanamet plot with ancestral graveyard

The High Court issued interim orders staying the auction of plot number 17 in Khanamet, measuring around 3.15 acres, which was sold for a price of around Rs 153 crore.

Published: 18th July 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after the Telangana government earned revenue of Rs 729 crore from the sale of five plots measuring 14.91 acres in Khanamet, the High Court stayed the auction of one of the plots on Saturday, July 17, 2021, as some locals had approached the court claiming that the plot was an old graveyard where their ancestors have been laid to rest. 

Hearing the petition, the High Court issued interim orders staying the auction of plot number 17, measuring around 3.15 acres, which was sold for a price of around Rs 153 crore. However, the TSIIC, which conducted the e-auction on behalf of the State government, sought more time to file its counter. The matter has been posted for further hearing to August 5.  

Earlier this week, the HC had refused to stay auction of the lands in Kokapet and Khanamet after a Public Interest Litigation was filed by BJP leader Vijayashanthi seeking scrapping of Govt Order (GO). No. 13 which facilitated the auction. 

