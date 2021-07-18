Telangana power distributors get B and C+ grades in annual integrated ratings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) was graded a ‘B’ and the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) received a ‘C+’ in the Ninth Annual Integrated Rating for State Power Distribution Utilities, which was released in Delhi on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

According to the report, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL were among 11 power distribution companies, which have shown deterioration of more than 10 per cent in Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) loss parameter.

The key strengths of TSSPDCL are: satisfactory AT&C losses at 15.41% during FY 2020, satisfactory billing efficiency of around 93% and cost efficiency parameters in term of O&M/admin. The key strengths of TSNPDCL are: satisfactory billing efficiency of around 91% and cost efficiency parameters in term of O&M/ admin, satisfactory power purchase planning with over 91% of power being purchased through Long Term Power Purchase Agreements.