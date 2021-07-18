Thunderstorms, heavy rains likely across Telangana on July 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various main roads in Hyderabad were left waterlogged by heavy rains on Saturday evening, resulting in a slowdown of traffic movement. Bandlaguda, near Uppal, recorded the highest rainfall in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits at 56.8 mm, as on 10 pm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall was very likely on Sunday at isolated places in Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Gadwal, whereas thunderstorms accompanied by lightning might occur at isolated places across the State.

In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to be cloudy. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers may occur on Sunday evening. As heavy rains have subsided across the State, the maximum temperatures were recorded 1-3 degree Celsius above normal in most parts of Telangana.