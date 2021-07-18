STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination drive for first dose stalled at government centres in Telangana

Officials say 60% of those who received the first dose in the last 3 three months are yet to get the second dose.
 

Published: 18th July 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

According to the CoWIN dashboard in Telangana, there are nearly 85 lakh people in the State who have not received their second dose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is facing yet another hiccup in its vaccination drive. On Saturday, July 17, 2021, government vaccine centres across the GHMC region stopped the administration of the first dose as stocks were low and the number of individuals coming in for the second dose was much higher. In fact, many who completed the 16-week wait period from the first dose were also unable to get the second dose and had to return home.

“I will have to go and get the second dose at a private hospital because I have done nearly three rounds of visits to various government vaccine centres, but it is not available anywhere,” said Sai Rahul, a resident of Sanath Nagar.

Officials note that 60 per cent of all those who received even one dose of the vaccine in the last three months are still due for a second dose and that the deficit cannot be met if the administration of the first dose is not halted. “We have been instructing PHCs to prioritise the second dose as many who crossed the 16-week gap are also waiting. Once the supply is streamlined, the situation will improve,” added a senior official from the Health Department.

According to the CoWIN dashboard in Telangana, there are nearly 85 lakh people in the State who have not received their second dose. Of these, approximately 40-50 lakh are likely to be due in the next 30 days. On the whole, only 23 lakh doses given were for the second dose out of the total 1.08 crore vaccination doses administered in the State.

Meanwhile, citizens are urging the government to resume vaccinations through government centres on weekends as well for the convenience of the population. “It is difficult to take leave and come for vaccination. The government must resume vaccinations on weekends and increase the number of centres,” said Akshay Kumar, a resident of Madhapur.

