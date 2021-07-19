Centre being vindictive against Telangana, alleges Gutha Sukender Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council and TRS leader Gutha Sukender Reddy on Sunday said that the Centre has been acting vindictively towards the State by issuing a Gazette notification on the jurisdiction of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), and demanded that the Centre revoke the same.

He pointed out that the Centre’s discriminatory treatment towards the State was apparent from the transfer of seven revenue mandals from Telangana to AP. Speaking to the media at his residence in Nalgonda, Reddy said, “Issuing such a notification is wicked and callous. The Centre has hatched a conspiracy to turn the State, the erstwhile Nalgonda district in particular, into a desert.”

Coming down heavily against the BJP, Sukender Reddy said after realising that the BJP has no place in Telangana, they were acting vindictively. He said that the State BJP leaders would have not welcomed the Gazette notification, if they wished to uphold the interest of Telangana. “Should the people of Telangana live at the mercy of Centre,” he questioned.