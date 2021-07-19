CJI N V Ramana stresses need to protect mother tongue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana virtually inaugurated Sri Venkateshwarankita Chaturgunita Ashtavadhanam, a traditional exhibition of the superior mastery of one’s cognitive capabilities, by Dr Medasani Mohan on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ramana stressed the need to protect the traditional practice of Avadhanam.

Stating that the Telugu people are linguaphiles but not fanatics, he said efforts should be made to protect mother tongue and also to ensure it flourishes. “Honouring Telugu language is like Telugu people honouring themselves. It is our responsibility to give our beautiful, sweet language to future generations,” he said.

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana (right) virtually attends the inauguration of Sri Venkateshwarankita Chaturgunita Ashtavadhanam on Sunday

“The technological innovations are completely changing the course of our lives and we are witnessing the decline of people’s interest in Telugu language. Under these circumstances, we all should double our efforts to protect language, complex literature and traditions,” he added.

Asking the literary experts to produce the literature that would draw the attention of the common public and without compromising on the basic structure, Justice Ramana said that Koodiyattam, a traditional performing art form of Kerala, is facing the danger of extinction as it was based in the Sanskrit language.